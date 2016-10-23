Letter: Burrowes fair, experienced

Benton and Franklin County voters have a great opportunity to elect a fair, highly educated and experienced judge when they cast their vote for Judge Joe Burrowes — an exceptionally astute and respected candidate.
Judge Joe Burrowes is currently the dean of the Judicial College responsible for the judicial education of all elected and appointed judges in the State of Washington. I believe he will be a terrific addition to our Superior Court judges in position 2. He is a man of exceptional character, has all the necessary skills and knowledge and is the only candidate who’s had extensive experience on the bench as an elected judge. Through more than 34 years of working in the legal system, he has maintained an exemplary record and is absolutely prepared to handle the complex civil and criminal cases of Superior Court.
Please join me in supporting Judge Joe Burrowes. His experience, judicial leadership and community involvement will be a huge asset to maintaining law and order in our community.
Bill Lampson, Pasco
