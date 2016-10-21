Letter: Vets with PTSD show great strength

I cannot remain silent about Donald Trump’s recent attack. He called vets with PTSD weak. My father was in the Pacific during World War II. He was involved in a lot of combat, but the worst was in Okinawa. I know the story of what happened to him, but cannot pretend to know what it was like for him. He was put in for a Bronze Star for his actions. He came home with PTSD and died by suicide, by shooting himself, almost exactly 10 years after the worst fighting.
I ask that all vets, active service members and service families take a long hard look at the attitude of this man who wants to be responsible for sending our troops into combat.
Vets with PTSD, weak? I think not. I know what my Dad did.
Thank you for hearing me out.
Andrew Howell, Pasco
