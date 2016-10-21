Letter: Reykdal best choice for OSPI

One of the most important races on our ballots this year is superintendent of public instruction. I am proud and excited to fully support Chris Reykdal, and I hope you will too.
As a teacher, I have seen firsthand how our education system is not meeting the needs of every child. Chris is the only candidate I trust to fix that. Chris has been a teacher and school board member; he is the father of two kids currently in our public schools; he is a state representative and Vice Chair of the House Education Committee; and he has served for the last 14 years as a finance and education executive at our State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. Additionally, his wife is a school counselor and school board member.
Chris understands public education from multiple angles, and I believe that, combined with his connections throughout the Legislature and state, is what it will take to get our schools fully funded, reduce the amount of standardized testing, diminish the opportunity gap, increase graduation rates and return CTE programs to our schools.
Chris Reykdal has the experience, passion, vision and knowledge to do this.
Join me in voting Chris Reykdal, OSPI.
Trevor Macduff, Pasco
