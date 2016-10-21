Letter: Jenkin offers strong voice

We are voting for Bill Jenkin for state representative of the 16th Legislative District. Bill takes Prosser’s economic development and prosperity seriously. As a local vintner and small business owner, he understands the challenges that many of our small businesses face. By choosing to locate his primary retail business downtown, he shows a strong commitment to support small business and our historic downtown.
Bill’s plan for Prosser’s future is firmly rooted by his investment in the children in our community. As one of the founding board members of our local Boys & Girls Club, Bill has worked with community members to ensure our kids have a positive environment they can turn to after school and during the summer months. Because of Bill’s commitment to the Boys & Girls Club, children who had little to no hope of attending college, have now graduated and are going to college to become our next community leaders.
As a member of the Prosser School District Board, his work with the community and board on solutions for our aging schools shows his further commitment to our community.
We believe Bill will be a strong voice for us in Olympia.
Timothy Straub, Prosser
