Letter: Burrowes has keen intellect
When making decisions that impact our lives, we always evaluate the character of those we are dealing with. Having known Judge Joe Burrowes for over 30 years, I can attest he is a man of integrity and keen intellect. When making decisions, his judgments are based on the law. He has demonstrated superb community involvement in all aspects of our social being. From the man on the street to the governor, he treats all with same sense of fairness and equality. He has vast legal experience and knowledge. I encourage all to vote for Judge Joe Burrowes as our Superior Court Judge.
David Lee, Kennewick
