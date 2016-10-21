Letter: Burrowes has proven record

In football, just because you played the sport does not mean you would make a good coach. Apply that same principle to our legal system. Just because you practiced law does not mean you would make a good judge.
A good judge requires good leadership. And in the Superior Court Position 2 race, we have an unproven attorney challenging a proven and tested judge. In the area of leadership, Judge Joe Burrowes outclasses his opponent. Judge Joe Burrowes is currently the Dean of the Judicial College, responsible for the judicial education of all elected and appointed judges in Washington. Judge Joe Burrowes is the elected treasurer/secretary of the Washington State District and Municipal Court Judges Association, and he is a judicial member of the Washington State Bar Association’s Rules Committee, and a member of the Judicial Needs Committee.
Judge Joe Burrowes is the leader I want in Superior Court, and I hope you join me in supporting him.
Brett Lincoln, Kennewick
