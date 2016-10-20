Letter: Rep. Larry Haler always available

I am not surprised by the desperate attempts from local officials to have their candidate elected to the House of Representatives. What disappoints me is their misrepresentations of Rep. Larry Haler as a somewhat ineffective legislator.
I have been Rep. Haler's legislative assistant since he was first elected. I have witnessed his interactions with legislators, staff, agency personnel and most importantly his constituents. He never turns anyone away, even when they are on opposite sides of an issue. His opponent has scheduled several meetings and always called at the last minute to cancel.
I was appalled by a comment made in a previous letter calling Rep. Haler a “bully.” Seriously? It would be impossible to find anyone in Olympia that would ever refer to Rep. Haler as a bully. Please remember this comment came from a man who once ran against Rep. Haler and lost by a wide margin.
A certain group of locals are backing Rep. Haler's opponent. Before you vote, ask yourself if you want this same group who runs your local politics to run your state politics as well?
Please join me in re-electing Rep. Larry Haler.
Janice Swenson, Kennewick
