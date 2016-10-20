Letter: Reject threats to First Amendment

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution forbids congress from meddling with freedom of religion by establishing a state run religion or prohibiting the free exercise of religion. It also prohibits congress from abridging freedom of speech and of the press or the right of the people to peaceably assemble.
These are our rights. If people or a sect meets to advocate a violent overthrow of the government, then they suffer the consequences of their actions. If an individual yells fire in a crowded theatre or slanders another person, then he pays for his actions. If the press abuses their freedom and deliberately causes harm to someone, they can be sued.
The misuse of these freedoms bring punishment to the violators, but the freedom of speech, press, religion and peaceable assembly aren’t taken away because of violations.
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” So, tell me, why is this right being taken away piecemeal, from everyone, when it should be the violators and only the violators who are punished? What part of “shall not be infringed” don’t you understand?
John Faulkner, Richland
