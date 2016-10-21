Letter: Swanberg defended trooper’s killer

Superior Court Judge — Burrowes or Swanberg?
Earlier this year, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7 representing police officers of the Tri-Cities provided both candidates an opportunity to speak at one of our monthly membership meetings. Both provided their information as to their qualifications for Superior Court judge.
Ultimately, Judge Joe Burrowes was endorsed by the FOP based on his qualifications and experience. As a major consideration we discussed, we thought back 17 years to Oct. 7, 1999, on 28th Street south of Lewis Street in Pasco where state Trooper Jim Saunders was brutally murdered during a traffic stop and left lying in the street. The suspect fled and was eventually arrested, tried and convicted.
One of the defense attorneys representing him was candidate Sam Swanberg. He didn’t have to, but he did. As a 37-year Tri Cities law enforcement officer, the distaste for anyone supporting a cop killer runs deep for me, my brothers and sisters and their families. It should also run deep for all citizens in our community as well. I hope you will support your local law enforcement officers and elect Joe Burrowes for Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 2.
Jack Simington, Kennewick
