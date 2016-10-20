Letter: Pay attention to overdose deaths

I am writing about the recent overdose deaths in the Tri-Cities. More is needed from representatives to take bolder steps and increase access to both Naloxone and methadone within the cities.
With a wave of users who started with pharmaceuticals and ended up using the cheaper and more available street heroin, deaths from opioids are more than those from car accidents.
Yet very little has been done to increase access to detox centers and lifesaving care, such as Naloxone. This is in our backyards and is our families, friends, and co-workers.
Even allowing changes to allow methadone to be accessible through pharmacies (a measure used in Canada) would help users find hope. Please understand the importance of helping my generation who is largely at risk. It’s worth our time.
Eric Kalia, Richland
