Letter: Sam Swanberg a clear choice for Superior Court

Please join me in supporting Sam Swanberg for Superior Court judge. Sam is the clear choice as he has 23 years experience as a Superior Court trial attorney and has been involved in over 3,000 Superior Court cases. We need judges who have this kind of experience. We also need judges who are honorable men who have the ability to consider all sides of an issue and make the fair and honorable decision in difficult situations. This nation is founded on justice with consideration of mercy. We need a Superior Court judge who has that ability.
I have known and worked with Sam for almost 20 years. I know that Sam Swanberg is the kind of man who will be that Superior Court judge.
Roger Wright, Pasco
