Letter: Oct. 16-22 is National Forest Products Week

Oct. 16-22 is National Forest Products Week. The designation aims to recognize the many products that come from our forests, the people who work in and manage our forests, and the businesses that make the products and how each one contributes to our lives.
National Forest Products Week began in 1960 with a joint resolution of Congress proclaiming “our country and its people have always found constant strength, individual peace and personal pride in the bounty of forest and timberland; and from the beginning of our Nation’s founding, the forest and its products have provided a core of living and freedom touching and inspiring each citizen with majestic beauty and practical use.”
The working forests in Washington (and across the United States) and the people who work in our forest products industry have a tremendous positive impact on our lives. We all rely on the industry for everyday items — lumber for housing, paper products for home and business use, energy, furniture, landscaping materials — just to name a few.
I’m a proud member of the forest products industry, and I hope you will join me in celebrating the everyday items that are made from our forests.
Vickie Hoffart, Kennewick
