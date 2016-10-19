Letter: Haler remains highly respected

Aren’t recent Herald editorials amazing? They are slanderous, offensive and misrepresent Larry Haler. His effectiveness as a legislator for District 8 is well known. I personally witnessed Haler’s work in Olympia. I watched him interact with legislators and I will tell you, Haler is highly respected on both sides of the aisle.
An observant person would believe the voters like me who have overwhelmingly returned Haler to Olympia, because he has proven leadership and he champions our causes. A reasonable person would not believe the voices of disgruntled, defeated opponents, those creating distractions to hide their own agendas or those supporting a candidate who has never held public office.
The allegation that Haler’s transportation bill vote negatively impacted local transportation projects is nonsense! Duportail was meant to be a mix of state, federal and local funding. Ed Orcutt, ranking minority member on the House Transportation Committee, confirmed state funding for Duportail was identified long before the transportation bill. Haler supported state funding for local transportation projects.
Larry Haler does not represent politicians — he represents the people. Doesn’t it make sense to look out for the people first, before special interests and politicians? That’s what Larry does.
Norman Gillette, West Richland
