Letter: Beaton will do the right thing

I fully support Matt Beaton for Franklin County commissioner, District 1. I’ve had the honor to work with him for six years in the Auditor’s Office and know that he leads by respect. He empowers staff to find their own solutions and backs them up 100 percent. His driving principle is to “do the right thing” and he sets the standard high. He believes that performance is achieved through process and that it’s the citizens who should drive the outcome. His point of view is creative and sensible. He’s the first to recognize problems and has the courage to stand up for what is right. In fact, as former Director of Audit Services, there were numerous times that I told him, “I can’t believe you made that happen.” When I had given up hope, he pulled through. He is the hope for Franklin County.
County staff is cautious to openly support a candidate because the outcome is uncertain. But since I’ve ventured on to a new job, I can openly speak on behalf of the many county employees who hope that Matt Beaton wins this election. Vote for Matt Beaton for Franklin County commissioner, District 1.
Robin Stanco, West Richland, former Director of Audit Services, Franklin County
Comments