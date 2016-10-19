Letter: Burrowes has record of excellence

Benton and Franklin County residents deserve a Superior Court judge with a demonstrated record of judicial excellence. Why risk your vote on an unknown attorney when you can join me in supporting the only candidate with judicial experience that is proven? Judge Joe Burrowes has served as a District Court judge, a judge pro-tem, and he is currently the dean of the Judicial College responsible for the judicial education of all elected and appointed judges in the state of Washington.
If experience is important to you, and you want a judge who will not legislate from the bench and has proven that he will follow the laws and Constitution, then join me in supporting Judge Joe Burrowes to be our next Superior Court judge for Position 2!
Michelle Edwards, West Richland
