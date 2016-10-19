Letter: GOP’s shock is faux anguish

The latest in the news from the campaign trail is the fecal tempest surrounding the Republican nominee for president. I find this almost comical, as a significant number of the electorate have known this man was unfit to be president since before the day he rode down the escalator. But what is really disturbing are the so-called leaders of the Republican party, and their faux anguish over this latest revelation, which reminds me of the Claude Rains’ line from Casablanca “shocked to see gambling going on in this establishment” followed by asking his subordinate to “pick up my winnings from last night.” These faux outrages are just one more example of how these “leaders” will put the interest of the Republican party ahead of the interest of the country.
Then we have the Donald himself trying to explain away this; “Bill Clinton said worse.” Ok, Donald, if Chris Christy jumps off the George Washington Bridge are you going to jump too? Or when asked after the end of World War III, when asked, “Why did you do it?”, will Mr. Trump’s response be; “Well, Putin dared me to push the button.”
Michael Lavering, Richland
