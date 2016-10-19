Letter: Newhouse a problem to GOP principles

To those who would vote for Dan Newhouse: Newhouse is a problem for Republican principles.
He voted for the $1.1 trillion spending package which includes money for refugees. Whatever Obama wants, he is Obama’s yes man. Where is his honor for the veterans? He has none. He will pay homage to the refugees and none to the veterans that take care of our country and the freedoms that come with it. He does nothing unless he has skin in the game. Yet, he wants our vote because he professes to be conservative. He is no more conservative than Patty Murray. He and Patty Murray are the same. Go to bed together, wake up and they look the same. Didier is different. He will take care of his constituency and the veterans. Not bow down to lobbyists and their money. Newhouse is not a voice for the veteran. He will pander the veterans to get their vote, then it becomes business as usual. Newhouse had his turn and turned out like Jay Inslee.
Vote for Clint Didier.
Lloyd Becker, Richland
