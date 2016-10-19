Letter: Rep. Haler listens to voters

The Tri-City Herald endorsement of Steve Simmons described the leadership in the Tri-Cities as not having confidence that Larry Haler will vote in the way that they want. I’m sure there is a lot of truth to that, but over 80 percent of Larry’s neighbors have voted for him in the past because he is fighting for them and not necessarily for the “leadership.”
I’m one of those that have voted for him because he talks and listens to us. I’ve seen him talking to voters in coffee shops and like venues, and has opened the first and only remaining state legislative office in the Tri-Cities. He knows what we want from Olympia and works for us. I know and trust Larry to represent me and my neighbor’s interest in Olympia, and so do the Law Enforcement Officers and Fire Fighters Coalition, the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, the Association of Washington Business and the National Federation of Independent Business, who have endorsed Larry. I support his campaign and offered to work for his re-election, and I’m hoping that you will vote with me to re-elect Larry Haler for state representative in the 8th District, Position 2.
Joe M. Escamillo, Richland
