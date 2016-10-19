Letter: Burrowes a ‘shining star’

As the RHS Mock Trial YMCA team coach for 22 years, I have had the opportunity to work with many local judges and attorneys associated with the National YMCA Mock Trial Program. Judge Joe Burrowes has been the Eastern Washington YMCA Mock Trial coordinator for the past eight years. Judge Burrowes is a shining star in the judicial Tri-City community who cares about both the fairness of law in legal proceeding and believes in the sharing of the “law” with the future generations of our nation.
Judge Burrowes is a tireless worker who shares his passion for law with the many students and high school coaches he has interacted with in the past eight years. While in session, my students have visited his courtroom and have remarked numerous times about the fairness of Judge Burrowes’ legal decisions, coupled with the humility he has shown toward those charged with breaking the law.
Judge Burrowes is well respected in both the legal community and the many numerous civic organizations that Joe has volunteered his time to work with. Please join my family and I, vote for Joe Burrowes as our next Benton/Franklin, Position 2, Superior Court judge.
Richard McDonald, Pasco
Comments