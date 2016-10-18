Letter: Haler, Klippert better choices

A recent Tri-City Herald editorial said Reps. Haler and Klippert do not support our schools. That is a false statement! Haler and Klippert are working diligently to find ways to fund smaller class sizes without creating a state income tax or sending our real estate taxes through the roof! Their expertise in dealing with school issues is essential to success! Haler sponsored 2SHB 2964 creating the Department of Early Learning in Washington, and he sponsored HB 2414 beginning the process to eliminate Washington’s unpopular WASL test. Haler sponsored SHB 2867 establishing the WSU Tri-Cities 4-year campus, and he served as a ranking member of the Higher Education Committee. This is not the time to change our current incumbents!
I am also disheartened to see that Haler’s and Klippert’s opponents are supported by a relatively small group of Republicans seeking to replace the incumbents, because they won’t be their “puppets.” I support Haler and Klippert, because they support their constituents and not one special interest group.
Lastly, if you read these editorials,please vote in the November election! We are at risk of losing our nation to secular groups who will take away our freedoms.
James Worgull, Richland
