Letter: Peck for Franklin County Commission

In the interest of full disclosure, I consider both candidates friends and good men. After reading the Herald’s Editorial Board’s recommendation, I was surprised at their conclusion.
I agree that Commissioner Peck is a stickler for details, has strong beliefs, doesn’t go along to get along, believes that laws should be followed, for which it appears you scolded him, and always has the interest of Franklin County as his top priority. I am not a native Franklin “Countian,” but I have lived here for 33 years, and for most of that time, we have been considered as the “farmers and Mexicans” across the river by many in Benton County. We were expected to believe that the Benton County commissioners are much wiser in the ways of the world, and we should just give them our money and be quiet. Thanks to Commissioner Peck, those days are over, we have a seat at the table and that genie is not going back in the bottle. There is a difference between negotiation and capitulation. I believe the onus is on Benton County commissioners to learn how to negotiate vs. dictate
I strongly endorse Brad Peck for Franklin County commissioner.
Bob Whitelatch, Pasco
