Letter: Reykdal has right experience

When you’re going through your ballot and you see the word “nonpartisan” next to a candidate’s name, don’t worry! I can help. Please consider voting for Chris Reykdal for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The position of superintendent is more than politics — it’s about our kids, educators, parents, school board members and our shared future.
Chris has been a teacher and a school board member, he has a master’s degree in finance, he is a state representative (vice-chair of the House Education Committee), and he has served as a budget executive at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges for the last 14 years.
He is the ONLY candidate who has experience in our public education system from so many angles. Chris is the only candidate who has a real, viable plan to get our schools fully and equitably funded, eliminate high-stakes standardized testing, get more kids graduated, return career and technical education programs to our schools and reduce our over-reliance on local property tax levies to pay for basic education.
No matter what party you align with, Chris Reykdal is a candidate you can and should put your support behind. I strongly urge you to vote for him!
April Miller, Richland
