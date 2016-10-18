Letter: Steve Simmons a community champion

This letter is to support Steve Simmons, as he challenges a 12-year incumbent for state representative. It is time for a change in our representation in Olympia, and Steve has my support because he is a devoted family man, a community champion and benefactor and has provided leadership in many local organizations and charities. Steve and wife Shirley are the owners of The Country Gentleman Restaurant.
Steve has demonstrated his leadership by chairing local and statewide organizations, such as the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Washington Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Richland Public Facilities District and others. Steve and Shirley’s dedication to the community that they love has been significant. Recently, they prevented the closure of the Meals on Wheels program by lending their restaurant’s kitchen for a year and a half while a new kitchen for the program was under construction. They could not allow the elderly to miss out on what might be their only meal of the day. Steve also helped lead an effort to raise money to purchase commercial kitchen equipment for the new facility.
Steve has the integrity and temperament to be an effective voice in Olympia. Please give him your vote.
Mike and Pam McWhorter, Kennewick
Comments