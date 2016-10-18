Letter: Sign to support Initiative 877

Attention all alienated grandparents: Please sign and ask others to sign Legislative Initiative 877, “Children Need Grandparents” to restore the rewritten law that will allow grandparents to petition Washington states courts for visitation with the grandchildren that they have had a steady, loving and positive relationship with.
If you have suddenly been alienated from your grandchildren through no fault of your own, after their parents allowed you to be in their lives for at least two years, then this initiative pertains directly to you. Get involved today by signing and collecting signatures to restore this law.
We have until Dec. 20, 2016, to collect signatures.
For information on where to sign LI-877, please call 509-378-0027 or email grandparent.grandchild.rights@gmail.com
Washington state is the only state FAILING to have this law since the year 2000!
Because we simply don't know what’s coming tomorrow, rain, shine or maybe sorrow.
Christine Nichols, Grandmother of Sophia, Citizen Lobbyist for LI-877, Children Need Grandparents, Richland
