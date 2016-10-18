Letter: Newhouse voted for immigration funding

A vote for Clint Didier for Congress is a vote for true representation of the heart, character, value and interest of the 4th Congressional District.
At a recent 4th Congressional District candidate debate, Rep. Dan Newhouse stated that he votes with everyone of his constituents in his heart and that he can defend every single vote he has cast. He went on to misinform the audience that within the $1.1 trillion Omnibus Budget Bill there was NOT $1.6B to fund immigration.
It is fair to say that refugee immigration is a huge issue, especially when unvetted. On that topic, Rep. Newhouse stated in a Nov. 19, 2015, press release for a need “… to pause the resettlement of Syrian or Iraqi refugees in the U.S. until stringent vetting processes certified by the nation’s top security officials confirm that there is no threat posed to Americans.”
Rep. Newhouse asked Mr. Didier, “where did the $1.6B figure come from?” The challenger responded, “If you read the bill, you would know!”
The fact is that Rep. Newhouse cast his vote FOR appropriation of $1,645,201,000 to fund immigration including refugee settlement for 10,000 unvetted Syrians. The amount is not hidden. Denial is a lie.
Donnie Landsman, Richland
