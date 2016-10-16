Letter: Simmons, Jansons better choices

I want to applaud the Tri-City Herald for endorsing Steve Simmons and Rick Jansons. Both have proven experience in leading community organizations. Both would represent a welcome change in our representation in Olympia. More importantly, both have proven that they have the vision and the understanding of local issues to represent our fast-growing and diverse community.
Their opponents, Larry Haler and Brad Klippert, have proved to be an embarrassment to us. One is a calculating political operative who will say or do anything in order to stay in office, while the other is a far-right ideologue with a narrow vision of the future. Both have repeatedly voted against issues that are important to job creation and economic growth in our area.
We deserve better. Vote for Simmons and Jansons.
C. Mark Smith, Richland
