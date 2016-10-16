Letter: Sam Swanberg best choice for judge

Having practiced law in the Tri-Cities for 35 years, with extensive trial experience, and having served as Superior Court judge for Benton-Franklin Counties for six years, and having served as a mediator for complex cases some 10 years after retirement from the bench in 2001, I believe I am eminently qualified to wholeheartedly recommend Sam Swanberg as Superior Court judge to fill the seat of retiring Judge Robert Swisher.
Sam has had extensive trial experience in Superior Court for over 23 years, handling over three thousand cases. The local bar association rated Sam the superior candidate in all four categories polled: judicial temperament, legal ability, relevant legal experience and, fittingly, he was voted the overall choice for Superior Court judge.
Sam has had considerable experience in the criminal justice field and has been endorsed by Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller and the Tri-City Herald. High praise indeed!
Sending a lower court judge to Superior Court without the requisite experience and ability would be like sending a minor leaguer to the big leagues. Sam is obviously and clearly the right choice.
Philip M. Raekes, Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge, Retired, Kennewick
Comments