Letter: Trump spectacularly unprepared?

A recent letter appearing in this column declared “Donald Trump spectacularly unprepared for the presidency.” It cited little argument for this statement, but did wail about some right-wing supporters of Trump.
I think we are all dismayed by the absence of a truly qualified presidential candidate from either party this year. And, I think that most of us are dismayed at the lack of real content in both campaigns. But before concluding that only Trump is unprepared for the presidency, there is other information to consider.
That information includes such things as, do you want to vote for a candidate who was clearly engaged in illegal and dangerous email practices while secretary of state? Who has taken huge financial contributions from foreign governments? Associated with a foundation whose financial activities are very questionable? Who has some troubling health and stamina issues when considering the demands of the presidency? Who tried to rig defeat of one of her own party’s candidates? Who described half of her opponent’s supporters as “deplorable,” among other names?
So, please consider more than heavily biased information before making your vote for president.
John Schmidt, Richland
