Letter: Swanberg has unwavering integrity

I am writing to encourage you to vote Sam Swanberg for Superior Court Judge Position 2. Sam is running for the seat being vacated by Judge Swisher. He has the superior experience that is needed for Superior Court. He has 18 more years in Superior Court than his opponent. Not only is he experienced in Superior Court, but he has a desire to be a fair judge. He will not legislate from the bench. He knows the law and the bounds of the law a judge is supposed operate in.
I hope you join me in marking your ballots for this man with unwavering integrity.
Dallas Parr, Richland
Comments