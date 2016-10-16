Letter: Jansons works tirelessly on education

For the past year, I have worked alongside Rick Jansons on the Richland School Board. He always considers all sides of the issues and has excellent judgment. He is well-prepared and a pleasure to work with.
His knowledge of how our state is run is extremely helpful as we make decisions. As I’m sure you are aware, our state has not been fully funding K-12 education. It’s about time they started. I know that Rick will work tirelessly to accomplish this goal.
If our children’s education is important to you, I highly recommend voting for Rick Jansons for state representative, District 8.
Brett Amidan, West Richland
Comments