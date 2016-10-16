Letter: Re-elect Judge Alex Ekstrom

I am honored to have known Judge Alex Ekstrom for nearly 18 years. He has served as one of our Superior Court judges since September 2014 and has presided over some of the most complex criminal and civil cases presented to our courts. He has continuously distinguished himself with his wisdom, integrity and impartiality.
Judge Ekstrom has an impeccable career as our current Superior Court judge. He has served as an assistant United States attorney, special assistant United States attorney, senior deputy prosecuting attorney for the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, deputy prosecutor for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, and as an associate attorney for the Allen Brecke Law Office. He has spent his entire legal career working in the service of the citizens of our communities.
Judge Ekstrom is endorsed for his re-election by all current Benton and Franklin County Superior Court judges, numerous law enforcement officials, elected officials, business leaders, union groups and many more.
I ask you to please join myself and the many, many others in voting to re-elect Judge Alex Ekstrom for Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge. Thank you.
Sheriff Larry D. Taylor, Retired, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Richland
