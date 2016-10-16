Letter: Vote Steve Simmons for state representative

I have known Steve Simmons for a long time now. It was not surprising to me when I learned of his desire to run for state representative.
Steve has been involved in our community for as long as I can remember. He has volunteered, and he has lead several community organizations with one goal. — making projects run more efficiently and fairly for all.
I think it’s time for the voters to cast their vote for an individual who is genuine in his motivation to serve. A person who works for Tri-Cities with honor and dedication to making our state and our area prosper. He is a man of integrity, not a politician seeking another retirement check. The state could use legislators with wisdom, common sense, and the frontline experience to make things work. He knows how to balance a budget, cut through the bureaucracy and still make progress.
Steve will be a leader in Olympia that every Tri-Citian will be proud of. I hope you will join me in supporting Steve for our representative.
Jeff Groce, Kennewick
