Letter: Haler still gets my vote

Reading the Rob Welch letter, I remember the time he ran against Larry. I hope everyone looks at who writes letters and follows the trail.
It is no secret that I have backed Larry Haler for years. It’s because he listens to the people, not special interests. We the people said no more gas taxes. That was where the money was coming from. He listened and knowing how some would use it against him, voted against the package.
I want my representative to stand up for the interests of his constituents, not just the ones that would follow the group in Olympia. Larry Haler still has my vote.
Jane Wierenga, Richland
