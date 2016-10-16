Letter: Vandalizing Trump signs won’t help Democratic Party

Recently, a Trump campaign sign was placed on the bottom of Reata Road. Within a matter of days, Trump’s name had been covered in graffiti. Two days later, it was repaired. Now, someone has torn a huge hole through Trump’s name.
I am disgusted with people’s disrespect for other people’s property. I am an independent who will now unequivocally be voting for Trump. I am fed up with watching the difference in treatment by and actions of the two parties. The Democratic National Convention was a side-show, insult-driven mockery of American interests, while the Republican National Convention unveiled a more focused plan, a more organized campaign. I felt they are e actually trying to help our God-forsaken country.
Tearing up people’s stuff and destroying what isn’t yours will not help the Democratic Party, it is only making you look like vandals and revealing your true persona. You are absolutely the opposite of the character I want my kids to follow. Good luck in November.
Nissa Flanagan, Kennewick
