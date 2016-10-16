Letter: Joe Burrowes is compassionate, fair

I want to publicly offer my endorsement for Judge Joe Burrowes as our next Superior Court judge, Position 3, for Benton and Franklin counties.
I have known Judge Burrowes personally and professionally for over a decade. He has been a local resident for nearly 40 years and has represented the Lower Columbia Basin in multiple forms of judicial service for the past 30 years, from active Hanford patrolman to 12 years as a judge in District and Superior courts. He has the proven experience, is respected by his peers, chairs multiple leadership positions and is directly involved with local and regional charitable programs. He’s passionate about his job and is compassionate and fair in his decisions, but confident and competent at the same time.
On a personal level, I have enjoyed relaxing time with Joe and his family. He’s a loving husband, father and grandfather and is equally loved in return. I find Joe a pleasure to chat with, because he’ll dedicate himself to your personal conversation while you have his attention. This attention to detail makes him a superb listener, which obviously works well in his position of employment.
Chad Markel, Managing Broker / Co-Owner, Markel Properties, Kennewick
