Letter: Thanks to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter for help with feral cats

Thank you to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services for their assistance and guidance (helpful hints on setting/placement of traps) in helping us humanely trap and remove several feral cats from our neighborhood.
Officer Carver has a knack for getting the furry felines to go from the trap to the transporting carrier! It takes patience and expertise to get this done.
This organization always needs donations to help care for the animals — waiting for their forever homes — while at the shelter. Please visit their website at tri-citiesanimalshelter.com for their wish list/donations to see what items are needed.
Again, thank you to all the folks who work at the shelter helping the animals from our local communities.
Please remember to spay/neuter your animals.
Pat Davis, Richland
