Letter: Re-elect Kim Wyman as secretary of state

The letter to the editor criticizing Secretary of State Kim Wyman repeats misleading and debunked claims. Kim Wyman has kept Washington as a nationally recognized leader in elections innovation and security.
Under Kim Wyman’s watch, accessibility of voting information soared in Washington State — we not only moved from 22nd to 3rd in the nation, we improved more than any other state! Despite misinformation being spread, Washington’s voting system is secure and has never been hacked.
Secretary of State Wyman is the only candidate with experience overseeing our elections, and is a nonpartisan leader we can trust. She’s overseen more than 100 successful and fair elections, and is trusted by more than 60 election officials from every county in the state.
Our elections are more important than partisan politics — and in elections administration, experience matters.
Ella Childers, Kennewick
