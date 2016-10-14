Letter: Elect Judge Joe Burrowes to Superior Court

To a litigant, no case is insignificant and no judge should ever think otherwise. This is why I urge you to elect Joe Burrowes to Superior Court judge Position 2.
Whether it is a tenant trying to recover their damage deposit, or the victim of domestic violence trying to escape years of abuse and seeking protection from the courts, they deserve the full attention and respect of the court in which they are appearing expecting justice. Joe understands this and has years of experience applying this standard.
Every judicial candidate will claim that they will be fair, evenhanded and faithfully apply the law. In Joe’s case, he has the record to back this claim. He has presided over thousands of cases, recognizing that each case is individual and treating them with the importance the litigants expect. It is one of the reasons he was selected as dean of the Washington State Judicial College that all new judges must attend.
Judge Joe Burrowes is a seasoned, respected and accomplished jurist who has earned the respect of his judicial peers across the state. He has earned their support and I encourage you to give him yours.
Robert Ingvalson, Benton County District Court Judge 1993-2015, Prosser
