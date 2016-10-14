Letter: Judge Joe Burrowes will be asset to the community on Superior Court

I have known Judge Joe Burrowes since about 1985, when we both worked together on the Hanford Patrol at 100-N. I found him to be an intelligent, hardworking, honest and fun individual to work with.
He knew his duties and everyone else’s at “N.” He worked hard and was always upbeat, professional, willing to help or listen, and always gave good advice when needed. He was a great asset to Patrol and to me and my shift at “N.” I was lucky to have worked with him then, and I am still lucky to call him my friend.
I can think of no other person more suited to be a hardworking, fair, impartial and knowledgeable judge. I believe he will be an asset to the community, just like he was when he was on Hanford Patrol.
Rick Scott, Pasco
