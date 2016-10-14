Letter: Progressives eroding the Constitution

What has happened to our Constitution? The “progressives” have pushed their agenda to the point that many of the rights that were once guaranteed have been taken away by those who want to “water it down.” And they want to take more of them.
True, there have been some amendments added. Some good. Some not so. Anyway, Supreme Courts, past and present, have used their power to make law rather than interpret the Constitution. This has led us to the point where we have health care, same-sex marriage, government-funded abortions: the Johnson amendment.
The progressives are winning. The Democratic candidate wants to continue to promote what has happened over the past eight years. Look out for her: Have you seen what Colin Powell has said about her character?
With this in mind, the next president will have the power to drastically change the courts.
Be careful how you vote.
Ernie Todd, Pasco
Comments