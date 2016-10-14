Letter: Edgar Brown Stadium needs better cleanup crew

A taxpaying resident of the Tri-Cities since 1989, I love everything about the area. We have lots of positive things and, like everywhere else, some negative issues. We as citizens have access to our school football stadiums for our use.
Having used the Edgar Brown Stadium for many years, I’ve enjoyed it, but lately I’ve noticed that the maintenance crew has lacked much concern for the dirty conditions, especially the full and overflowing trash cans and the west side of the bleachers. I saw a four-man crew work on overtime pay recently, and even then, they did a lousy job of it by leaving trash halfway on the bleachers. Weeks later, I noticed that the bleachers again were uncleaned and trash cans full. The next day, a lady was riding a four-wheeler pulling a brush on the turf and a man riding all through the process, instead of cleaning up the trash on the track or emptying trash cans on the bleachers.
People earn $15 to $20 per hour and do nothing to earn it. The school district should clean house and get rid of all the overhead spending.
Edward G. Torrez, Pasco
