Letter: Constitution still works well

I was able to attend a voter’s forum at Ki-Be High School last month and virtually ask the same question of the majority.
My question to them was, how do you feel about our Constitution?
The first person, Alicia Berry, said it was the best thing ever for the population! 100 percent favorable. She is also running against Alex Ekstrom for Superior Court judge. If the people are not sure of which way to vote, check with Arlene’s Flowers in Richland.
Next was Bill Jenkin’s comment. Constitution was out of date! It needs some changes.
I haven’t been around forever, but in my 82 years, I have found this to work well for more than 200 years.
Jack Davis, Benton City
