Letter: Judge Joe Burrowes is most qualified for Superior Court positon 2

The voters of Benton-Franklin County get the opportunity to vote for Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court judge position 2. His knowledge of the law, his experience, his common sense, his professionalism, his even temperament, his involvement in the community, and his commitment to always doing the right thing, make him the right choice for Superior Court judge.
Take the time to look at the candidate’s qualifications, and you will see Joe Burrowes in the most qualified and prepared candidate for this position. Joe has been on the bench for the past 12 years. Full-time since 2007. Court commissioner from 2007-09. Judge from 2009 to the present. He has been a public servant for the past 34 years. He is dean of the Washington State Judicial College, responsible for the judicial education of all elected and appointed judges in the state. Prior to being on the bench, he served as a deputy prosecutor, family law facilitator, defense attorney and civil trial attorney. He devotes countless volunteer hours to your community.
I know Joe to be honest and fair, and highly recommend him for this important position. Vote Joe Burrowes for Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge, position 2.
Paul Roy, Koloa, Hawaii
