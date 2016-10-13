Letter: We’re Democrats, and we’re voting for Trump

My family is generational Democrat and we are voting for Trump. This is the last chance we have to save our country.
Since Woodrow Wilson, progressives have infiltrated every area of our society, politics at all levels, news and entertainment media, and the educational system kindergarten through college. They have patiently and quietly gained access to the pinnacle of lawmaking and enforcement and are poised to take the ultimate prize by the most corrupt politician in our history, Hillary Clinton, in the public eye for 30 years during which things have gotten progressively worse, including 22 suicides a day by veterans under Sen. Patty Murray, another progressive operative.
Our choice is simple: Vote for the past, with all its establishment corruption and cronyism in both parties, or vote for the future, in which Trump will take the hog trough out of politics. Why do you think so many factions are trying to destroy him? One reason: he will tear down their playhouse. He will clean up Washington. He will go into hell with a water pistol for you.
Forget all the silly politically correct arguments against Trump. Compare that to jobs and security for your children.
Christine Hayes, West Richland
Comments