Letter: Vote Ekstrom, Swanberg for Superior Court

As a family law attorney, I have had the opportunity to practice before Judge Alex Ekstrom and work with Sam Swanberg.
In an area of law that is particularly wrought with emotion, Judge Ekstrom always rules with compassion and thoughtfulness. The respect he has for all counsel and litigants who enter his courtroom is apparent. He has been embraced by the family law community because of the fairness in which he rules in these tough cases.
Swanberg has been the epitome of professionalism while practicing in Superior Court, both as a deputy Franklin County prosecutor and in private practice, for well over 20 years. He has truly been in the trenches taking on family law and criminal cases.
The Benton Franklin County Bar Association recently conducted a poll in which Judge Ekstrom and Swanberg prevailed in all categories over their opponents, including judicial temperament, legal ability, and relevant legal experience.
Judge Ekstrom has been a tremendous asset to our bench and Sam Swanberg will be as well.
Please join me in re-electing Judge Ekstrom for Superior Court position 3 and electing Sam Swanberg for Superior Court position 2.
Allison King, Pasco
