Letter: What is going on with this crazy clown business?

I’m not talking about a clown subculture, although I would ask the question of any person: why do you dress the way you do? If it’s to provoke a specific response, please consider that you won’t always get the response you seek. You’ll be disappointed. Don’t give away control over your heart.
What I’m addressing here are the few freaky clowns and countless posers who are raiding news headlines and striking fear into the hearts of our teens. And, of course, social media allows our teens to share the fear.
This is a perfect time to address solutions to scary (terrorist — real or perceived) situations. No one plans on being victimized and yet it happens every day. We live in a crazy world but we can defend ourselves, defend good, and defend innocence. We need smart game plans for countless situations. Great resources exist — find some.
We are all braver and stronger than we think. We can choose to be proactive about broadcasting the good and courageous things around us and refuse to perpetuate and broadcast fear and evil. Let’s live the beauty and courage we believe in.
Melinda Adair, Kennewick
