Letter: Christians, you must vote this November

I've read that 70 percent or so of the people in this nation describe themselves as Christian — followers of Christ. Unfortunately, we don’t vote in great numbers. Christians, you must vote this November! This election is pivotal to this country. We can no longer stand on the sidelines. We must speak out for our principles.
In every direction, there is evidence morality is crumbling. This has lead to all-out war on religious freedom. Both major candidates are far from perfect. We must examine where they stand on critical issues facing our country. One of the issues is the next leader of this country will select the next few Supreme Court justices. The appointment of conservative justices can help slow the progressive liberal agenda. Do you trust your choice with the mounting national debt, or national security?
State and local races are also vital. It’s important to know how each candidate stands on biblical values. Check out the website webelievewevote.com. There is good information there.
Above all else, pray. Pray for wisdom and discernment. Pray our Father continues to bless this nation.
Susan Borg, Prosser
