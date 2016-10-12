Letter: Vote Burrowes, Ekstrom and Fearing for judgeships

I recommend that we elect Joe Burrowes to replace retiring Superior Court Judge Robert Swisher. Judge Swisher will be hard to replace because of his steady demeanor and common sense. But, Judge Burrowes has the experience to jump into the position from day one. He has been District Court judge for many years, presiding over both civil and criminal trials. He has a fair and even hand and would be a good addition to the Superior Court bench.
I also recommend that Judge Alex Ekstrom be re-elected to the position of Superior Court judge. He has been a strong, steady judge, willing to make the difficult decisions based on the law and facts, exactly what we expect from a judge. He is a student of the law and a genuine good person and needs to be retained.
Lastly, I support the re-election of Justice George Fearing to the Appeals Court for Eastern Washington. He is experienced, intelligent and well-schooled in the law. We need people like Judge Fearing on the Court of Appeals.
William Platts, West Richland
