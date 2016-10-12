Letter: Steve Simmons is the better choice for state representative

I hope everyone will join me in voting for Steve Simmons for state representative. Steve can make such a positive difference for our area.
He’s a small business owner and has been involved in our community for years. He’s running on a platform that encourages the development of small business and plans to work in Olympia to make it more friendly towards relocation and startup of business in our area. He’ll work to create jobs. He’ll put our needs first and do the work needed to have our area continue growth and prosperity. He’ll put a real emphasis on superb education for our children and grandchildren.
No, he’s not the incumbent, but he is clearly the better choice. Don’t automatically assume that the incumbent should be re-elected. Let’s vote for the better candidate and the one who clearly cares and can make a difference for the Tri-Cities region.
Sondra Wilson, Kennewick
