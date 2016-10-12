Letter: Re-elect both Sen. Murray and Rep. Newhouse

Sen. Patty Murray puts the people first. She works hard and smart in representing the Tri-Cities and Hanford, pressing forward for funding for education, Hanford cleanup, and research programs at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
She is my hero. Her public service for working families is a model for collaboration and cooperation. It is how Congress should operate in the best interest of this nation. She cares, and she will work with both sides of the political aisle to get the job done for the people of Washington. She is our senior senator, yet she has humility and class.
I find it refreshing that our new 4th District congressman, Rep. Dan Newhouse, also works hard. In two short years, he has shown his strength to learn about the various Hanford activities while bringing his wisdom and experience from his agriculture business to Congress. Like Sen. Murray, he has pushed hard for Hanford cleanup and PNNL funding as well as needed agriculture programs for this region.
This teamwork is what we need in Congress. Like Sen. Murray, Rep. Newhouse has the humility to listen and learn to get the job done. We are very fortunate to have two candidates that put the community and Hanford first.
Karen McGinnis, Richland
